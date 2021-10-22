Left Menu

809 new buses to join Haryana roadways fleet by March: Minister Mool Chand

The cabinet minister who also holds the mining portfolio said the state government is taking steps to implement a transparent system in the mining sector. He said 25 mining sites have been auctioned in the state.

Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said on Friday that 809 buses have been purchased by the state government and they will join the Haryana roadways fleet by March.

The minister also told reporters in Hisar that e-ticketing facility will be started at the earliest at all state government depots for the convenience of passengers.

He said that soon 11 more bus stands would be made operational in the state. The cabinet minister who also holds the mining portfolio said the state government is taking steps to implement a transparent system in the mining sector. He said 25 mining sites have been auctioned in the state. Work is underway on exploring mining sites in Karnal, Sonipat, Yamunanagar, Panchkula, Dadri and Mahendragarh after which people will get construction material at even more reasonable prices, he said.

