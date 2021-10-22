Left Menu

Punjab State Power Corp clears outstanding arrears of electricity bills worth Rs 77.4 cr

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-10-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 21:20 IST
Punjab State Power Corp clears outstanding arrears of electricity bills worth Rs 77.4 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PSPCLPb)
  • Country:
  • India

On the directives of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) has till date cleared the outstanding arrears of electricity bills worth Rs 77.37 crore of 96,911 domestic consumers having load up to two kilowatts.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said these consumers are from five zones across the state — border zone (comprising suburban Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, City Amritsar circles); central zone (East Ludhiana, West Ludhiana, Khanna, sub-urban Ludhiana); north zone (Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr); south zone (Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Ropar, Mohali); and west zone (Bathinda, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Muktsar).

The zones have as many as 15.85 lakh beneficiaries with a total outstanding liability of Rs 1,505 crore. Out of this, the outstanding arrears worth Rs 77.37 crore have been waived so far.

Last month, the Channi-led government had announced to waive power bills of those having electricity connection of up to two kilowatt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021