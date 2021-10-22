Left Menu

Gujarat farmers face power cuts, minister assures resolution in 15 days

I am confident that we will come out of this crisis in the next 15 days Desai said.Earlier in the day, Congress MLA Bharatji Thakor wrote a letter to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Desai, complaining that farmers of Mehsana district were not getting adequate power supply to irrigate their fields.Agricultural electricity supply has become irregular and inadequate.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-10-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 21:21 IST
Gujarat farmers face power cuts, minister assures resolution in 15 days
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With farmers in different parts of Gujarat complaining of frequent power cuts, Energy Minister Kanubhai Desai on Friday said the ''crisis'' is mainly due to a short supply of coal and the situation will become normal in the next 15 days.

While admitting that shortage of coal - due to a combination of factors, including flooding in coal mines in some parts of the world and rise in domestic demand - has hit generation at thermal power plants, Desai said Gujarat is in a much better position compared to other states.

''There is a scarcity of coal across the globe because coal mines are facing issues (of flooding) due to (excessive) rain. It is happening because of climate change. As a result, supply of coal has been hampered. But, this is a temporary issue,'' he told reporters in Vapi town of south Gujarat when asked about the frequent power cuts.

The situation is likely to improve in the next fortnight, he said.

''There is a crisis in other states like Uttar Pradesh. But, the issue is not that severe in Gujarat. (For example) there is no issue in Vapi. It is mostly in the Saurashtra region.

''To overcome the issue, we are planning to provide electricity (to farmers) during the night. I am confident that we will come out of this crisis in the next 15 days'' Desai said.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLA Bharatji Thakor wrote a letter to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Desai, complaining that farmers of Mehsana district were not getting adequate power supply to irrigate their fields.

''Agricultural electricity supply has become irregular and inadequate. Farmers wait for hours in their fields for electricity to irrigate their fields. On an average, they receive only 2 to 4 hours of power supply.

''As a result, their standing crop is not getting enough water. Thus, I have urged the CM and Desai to resolve this issue,'' said Thakor.

A similar letter demanding adequate power supply was also written to the CM by the Gujarat chapter of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, which is linked to the RSS.

Farmers in different parts of the state have been claiming that power cuts have become routine since the last few weeks.

''Earlier, we used to get 10 hours of supply (everyday). Now, we get the supply for 7 to 8 hours and that, too, with interruptions. We need continuous supply to save our standing crops.

''When we call officials to lodge a complaint, they tell us to bear with them as coal is not available to generate enough electricity,'' said a farmer of Vanaliya village under Sanand taluka of Ahnmedabad district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021