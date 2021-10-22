Left Menu

BJP corporator in Vadodara gets death threat on phone, files police complaint

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-10-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 22:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A corporator of the BJP-ruled Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has claimed he received a death threat over the phone from an unidentified person for raising the issue of alleged illegal construction of a mosque in the Gujarat city, police said on Friday.

Nitin Donga, the BJP corporator from ward No.10 of the VMC, submitted an application to the Gotri police station seeking action against the person who had called him from an international number on Thursday night.

''We have received his complaint in the form of an application and have started our investigation,'' said police inspector BG Chetariya.

In his application to the Gotri police, Donga said the person on the other side threatened him, saying ''If you demolish the mosque, we will demolish you''.

The mosque in question is currently under construction in the Tandalja area of Vadodara city and falls in ward No. 11.

''After getting a representation about illegal construction, I visited the spot and learnt that instead of leaving 6 metres of margin as per the rules, only two metres has been left, while there was an encroachment on the remaining 4 metres of margin space. I raised this issue in the VMC's general meeting and sought removal of the encroachment,'' said Donga.

''Two days back, the VMC issued a final notice that they will demolish the illegal portion if it was not removed within seven days by the trust which is constructing the mosque,'' said the corporator.

Donga added he has not sought any police protection as he is not afraid of such threats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

