Fresh snowfall in parts of Kashmir, Ladakh; heavy rains in plains

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-10-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 09:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS
Parts of Kashmir and Ladakh received fresh snowfall on Saturday while the plains of the valley were lashed by heavy rains, leading to the early onset of winter-like conditions, officials said.

They said moderate snowfall was witnessed in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Shopian, and Gurez areas of the valley.

Minamarg and Drass, in the Union territory of Ladakh, also witnessed snowfall since Friday night, the officials said.

They said light snowfall has also been reported from some areas in the Pulwama and Kulgam districts of J&K.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has been going on in Srinagar city and other plains of the valley since Friday night, the officials said.

Timely trimming of tree branches by the Power Development Department has resulted in minimal disruption of electricity supply.

The weatherman has forecast wet weather in the region for the next 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

