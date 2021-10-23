Left Menu

Delhi Traffic Police asks commuters to avoid Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday advised commuters to avoid Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur due to the ongoing construction work of Ashram underpass. Vehicles coming on Ring Road from Sarai Kale Khan seeking to turn left towards Badarpur are advised to take C V Raman Marg-Mathura Road or Ashram flyover-Capt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 10:53 IST
Delhi Traffic Police asks commuters to avoid Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday advised commuters to avoid Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur due to the ongoing construction work of Ashram underpass. The traffic unit of the Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform people. Due to the ongoing construction work of Ashram underpass, Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur is damaged and under repair. Only one lane is operational. In order to avoid congestion, commuters are advised to avoid this route, it said. ''Vehicles coming on Ring Road from Sarai Kale Khan seeking to turn left towards Badarpur are advised to take C V Raman Marg-Mathura Road or Ashram flyover-Capt. Gaur Marg-Modi Mill flyover for Badarpur. ''Likewise, traffic on Mathura Road from Nizamuddin seeking to cross Ashram for Badarpur are advised to turn right and take Capt. Gaur Marg-Modi Mill flyover for their onward journey,'' it said in the tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021