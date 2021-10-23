DDA parks can now be booked for art and culture events: Urban body

Educational institutions, private firms, NGOs, RWAs and general citizens can now book several DDA parks for hosting art and cultural events, a move the urban body on Saturday said aims at rejuvenating and enlivening the green spaces of Delhi.

A senior official said the policy has ''gone live'', a couple of days ago.

''Indian citizens and agencies belonging to various categories will be eligible to book the parks for art and culture-oriented events in some of the designated parks of the DDA. The aim is to rejuvenate and enliven the green environment of the city,'' the official said.

There are about 800 parks under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Development Authority, prominent ones being Swarn Jayanti Park, Ashta Kunj Park, Coronation Park, Hauz Khas Park, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, among others.

According to the policy drafted earlier, political functions and marriage ceremonies will not be allowed for booking in parks.

Any Indian citizens; schools, colleges and universities; cultural and educational societies registered under Societies Registration Act 1860; registered non-government organisations: companies registered under the Companies Act 2013; and residents welfare associations duly registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 or DDA Management and Disposal of Housing Estates Regulations, 1968, can make a booking, officials said.

''The general public is invited to hold events as per the policy wherein promotion of art and culture is envisaged. This initiative is open for public with the aim of improving the quality of life of citizens and increasing the happiness index of the city,'' the urban body said.

Identified facilities at parks included under this policy, have been classified into two categories.

The 'Category A' refers to open park area, clearly delineated for the purpose, while 'Category B' will entail specific facilities like amphitheaters, boat clubs within these parks.

Further details on the booking of DDA parks are available on the website, the senior official said.

Also, last October, the DDA had relaxed the norms for adopting a DDA park to encourage public participation in promoting greenery in Delhi.

According to the DDA's Adoption of Park Policy 2019, only parks with area larger than three acres are made available for adoption by various agencies for maintenance.

''This criteria has been amended and now Public Sector Undertakings, authorities/boards constituted under the government, residents welfare association duly registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860 or DDA Management and Disposal of Housing Estates Regulations, 1968 can adopt parks of any size,'' the DDA had then said.

The park would be available for adoption initially for three years, following which adoption may be extended further in installments of three years with the DDA's approval up to maximum period of 12 years or till it is under the jurisdiction of DDA, in case of handing over of park to local authorities, whichever is earlier, according to the park adoption policy.

However, when the 12 years' period is complete, the agency may apply afresh.

