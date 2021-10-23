Left Menu

Cidco to provide water connection to buildings sans OCs in certain pockets of Navi Mumbai int'l airport rehab area

CIDCO, the city planning agency of the Maharashtra government, has decided to provide water connection to buildings that are yet to obtain the Occupancy Certificate OC located in some pockets of the rehabilitation area of the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport considering the necessity of water, as per an official release.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-10-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 17:51 IST
Cidco to provide water connection to buildings sans OCs in certain pockets of Navi Mumbai int'l airport rehab area
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CIDCO, the city planning agency of the Maharashtra government, has decided to provide water connection to buildings that are yet to obtain the Occupancy Certificate (OC) located in some pockets of the rehabilitation area of the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport considering the necessity of water, as per an official release. ''After considering the necessity of water, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to provide water connections to the buildings that are yet to obtain the occupation certificate in the Airport Rehabilitation area (R&R). The buildings in the pocket 1 to 7 in the Karanjade and Ulwe nodes in Navi Mumbai will benefit from this decision as the water rates levied on these connections is less than the rates imposed by other the local bodies/authorities,'' it said. Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is an under-construction greenfield international airport that will be the extension to the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. ''CIDCO has always made every effort possible to provide basic and necessary facilities to the PAPs (Project Affected People) from the NMIA project. The PAPs have always extended their co-operation towards CIDCO as well. Keeping in mind the value of their co-operation, CIDCO has decided to provide water connections to the buildings that are yet to obtain the occupation certificate in pockets 1 to 7 in the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) region," Said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice-Chairman, and Managing Director, CIDCO.

CIDCO said it has acquired 1160 hectares of land from 10 villages in the Panvel taluka of Raigad district for the development of the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport. For rehabilitation of the PAPs, the Pushpak node is being developed near the airport with all the basic civic facilities. The rehabilitation and resettlement work of most of the PAPs is nearly completed, the release said. The water rates levied on these connections are less than that imposed by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Kalyan- Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Thane Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra Life Authority (Ambernath), and the Panvel Municipal Corporation, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021