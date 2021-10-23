AIADMK flags rise in construction material cost; TN govt says to launch new cement brand

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said it will launch a new cement brand, 'Valimai,' in the wake of growing price of the key construction component.

The opposition AIADMK flagged the rising cost of construction material, including cement, and reminded the ruling DMK of its poll-time promise of ensuring affordable prices of these if voted to power in the April 6 Assembly polls.

AIADMK co-coordinator and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, K Palaniswami, said in a statement that between January and June this year, the prices of cement, M-Sand, bricks and gravel sand have gone up significantly.

This has prompted builders to increase the construction cost, he said in a statement.

While a bag of cement costs Rs 350 in Delhi, Rs 370 in Andhra Pradesh and Rs 380 in Karnataka, the same was priced Rs 480 in Tamil Nadu, as against the Rs 370 earlier, he said.

He recalled that the previous AIADMK government had marketed the Amma Cement to help the poor and middle classes.

''Such people consider it their lifetime achievement, to own a house. But that desire now seems to be a mirage,'' he said.

Urging the ruling DMK to implement its poll promise, he demanded that construction material like cement, bricks and sand be treated as essential and ensure their availability in fair prices.

With increasing fuel prices further adding to the burden of the common man, the ruling party should implement its yet another poll promise of a Rs 4 per litre cut in diesel, he urged.

The government had earlier announced a reduction of Rs 3 per litre on petrol to benefit the people.

Meanwhile, the government said it was making all efforts to keep cement prices under check.

A release from the office of Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said he had in June held discussion with cement companies on keeping the prices under check following which there was a reduction of Rs 20-40 in their retail prices, with a bag of cement being sold between Rs 420-450.

However, coal shortage and other factors prompted an increase in the price, with the rate touching Rs 490 per bag on October 6, it said.

Again at government's insistence, the rates have been revised and now being sold at around Rs 440-450.

The increase in cement price between March and prevailing rates was ''only 4.7 per cent,'' it said, adding efforts were on to further reduce the price.

Further, the government had taken steps to increase production and distribution of cement under the state-run Tamil Nadu Cement Corporation Limited (TANCEM).

Subsequently, its sales had doubled between March to September 2021, as against the corresponding period last year, at 7.68 lakh metric tonne and it was sold at around Rs 360, Rs 90 lesser than private companies' cement, it said.

''Further, TANCEM is going to introduce in a week or two, a new cement (brand) named Valimai (Strength),'' the release said.

Already, TANCEM's Arasu Cement was available in the open market and with Valimai joining it, with a planned 30,000 metric tonne per month production in the initial phase, cement price will further reduce in the state, the minister's office added. Valimai will be a low-priced, quality product, it said.

