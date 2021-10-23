NASA gets closer to Artemis moon mission launch

NASA has secured the Orion spacecraft atop the Space Launch System (SLS), the most powerful rocket in the world. With the stacking complete, the agency is getting closer to the launch of Artemis I, the first integrated flight test of the agency's deep space exploration system - SLS and the Orion spacecraft.

Commenting on the successful stacking of Orion, Mike Bolger, Exploration Ground Systems program manager, said, "It's hard to put into words what this milestone means, not only to us here at Exploration Ground Systems but to all the incredibly talented people who have worked so hard to help us get to this point."

Time lapse footage of the @NASA_Orion stacking is here! 👀Watch as teams at @NASAKennedy make history with the addition of the spacecraft atop the @NASA_SLS rocket, completing assembly for @NASAArtemis I. pic.twitter.com/pG7ePSE9Wb — NASA's Exploration Ground Systems (@NASAGroundSys) October 22, 2021

The stack now stands 322 feet tall inside the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. In the next step, NASA's Exploration Ground Systems teams will conduct integrated tests of Orion and SLS along with the ground equipment, prior to rolling out to the pad for the final wet dress rehearsal testing. This final test will run the rocket and launch team through operations to load propellant into the fuel tanks and conduct a full launch countdown.

Once the systems are verified, the 322-foot-tall rocket will roll back into the VAB for final inspections and checkouts, following which NASA will set a target date for the launch.

During Artemis I, the Orion spacecraft will venture thousands of miles beyond the lunar surface over the course of about a three-week mission. The spacecraft will stay in space longer than any ship for astronauts has done without docking to the International Space Station (ISS) and return home faster and hotter than ever before.

Artemis I is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions that will provide a foundation for human deep space exploration. In later Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the surface of the Moon.

The Artemis I mega-Moon rocket is targeted for liftoff in February 2022, the U.S. space agency said on Friday.