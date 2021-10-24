Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-10-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 10:16 IST
MP: Leopard rescued 2 months ago released into wild
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A female leopard, rescued from a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district over two months back, has now been released in the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Hoshangabad district, a forest official said on Sunday.

It was found injured in Jujharpur forest beat of Raisen on August 9 this year, he said.

The feline was subsequently brought to Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park where it was treated by a team of veterinarians, the official said.

After full recovery, the leopard was released in the Matkuli range of Satpura Tiger Reserve on Saturday, he said.

In the past year, two tigers, three leopards, and a bear were released in their natural habitat after treatment at the Van Vihar National Park here, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura, and Panna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

