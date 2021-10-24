SDMC's 'gift a tree' scheme has received 'encouraging response': Officials

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) ''gift a tree'' scheme has received an ''encouraging response'' as more than 60 people have registered under the scheme within a span of three days since its launch, officials said.

According to SDMC officials, the scheme was launched on October 19 and till Friday over 60 people had registered. Under the scheme, residents can gift tree saplings to their dear ones instead of extravagant gift items on their special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, among others. The officials said that people who wish to gift a tree will have to spend Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 depending on the species of the tree sapling they choose.

They said that the number is growing every day and will soon cross the 100-mark.

''Within only three days since the scheme was launched, we had clocked over 60 entries. The inaugural day recorded maximum entries. Nearly 40 plant saplings were booked on the inaugural day of 'gift a tree' scheme. We are compiling data as the number must have advanced further by now,'' SDMC's Horticulture Director Alok Singh told PTI on Sunday. He said that the number is increasing and it is an ''encouraging response'' for such an innovative idea. Singh said that the civic body was anticipating that sapling bookings will cross the 100-mark in a week's time since the launch of the scheme.

Another SDMC official said that they were not anticipating such a good response to the new environment friendly initiative. The ''gift a tree'' initiative was launched by National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairman Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel by planting a sapling of Maulshree tree at Harsukh Park in south zone of the SDMC on Tuesday.

Singh said that people can book and plant a tree in selected SDMC parks through online module. The SDMC will take care of the tree for its whole life. The tree sapling will be planted in the selected park and a tree guard will be set up around it with details of the person in whose name the tree was planted.

''An e-certificate will be generated for gifting it to your near and dear ones on their birthday, marriage anniversary and any other happy moments. It is a unique concept, which will not only keep the memory alive always but also help in conservation of our environment,'' Singh said.

According to the officials, people will have to visit the website mcdonline.nic.in and then chose SDMC portion and click on ''gift a tree'' section. They said that the initiative is likely to see more participation of public after the process is made mobile friendly. A senior SDMC official said that the civic body is planning to develop a mobile app or some mobile friendly portal to further push the idea of gifting a tree. The SDMC has dedicated 20 parks in its four zones to plant gifted saplings. ''As of now, nearly 500 saplings can be planted in SDMC's 20 parks -- five in each zone -- that have been selected for the 'gift a tree' scheme . We will increase the number of parks dedicated for the initiative, if the need arises,'' the official said.

