Mercury drops as rains lash Haryana, Punjab

Rains lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday leading to a dip in the day temperatures.

According to officials of the Meteorological Department here, Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, received heavy showers since morning, leading to a drop in mercury by a few notches.

Rain lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana as well, they said.

The present change in weather in the region was caused by a Western Disturbance, a MeT official here said.

