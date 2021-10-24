Mercury drops as rains lash Haryana, Punjab
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-10-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 15:04 IST
Rains lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday leading to a dip in the day temperatures.
According to officials of the Meteorological Department here, Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, received heavy showers since morning, leading to a drop in mercury by a few notches.
Rain lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana as well, they said.
The present change in weather in the region was caused by a Western Disturbance, a MeT official here said.
