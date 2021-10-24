Taiwan shaken by 6.5-magnitude quake, no injuries reported
Taiwan's northeast was shaken by a 6.5-magnitude earthquake on Sunday, causing buildings in the capital, Taipei, to sway, but no injuries were reported.
The quake struck at 1:11 pm (0511 GMT) and was centered near Yilan, a city about 35 km (22 miles) east of Taipei near the northeastern coast, according to the Central Weather Bureau.
It was followed seconds later by a 5.4-magnitude quake, the bureau said.
The Taipei subway system temporarily suspended service. No damage was immediately reported.
