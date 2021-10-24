Medium intensity earthquake hits Ladakh
PTI | Leh | Updated: 24-10-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 15:59 IST
A medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Ladakh on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The tremor occurred at 11.29 am at a depth of 140 kilometres in the Kargil belt of the union territory, it said.
Officials said there were no reports of any damage The Himalayan region is prone to earthquakes.
