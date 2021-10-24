Rains in parts of Delhi

Rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Sunday afternoon, officials said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said. The humidity was recorded at 82 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. The air quality index was recorded in the moderate category at 158, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

