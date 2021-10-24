Left Menu

Kerala wins award for city with most sustainable transport system

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-10-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 17:16 IST
Kerala has won the award for the 'city with the most sustainable transport system', state Transport Minister Antony Raju said on Sunday.

The award, which will be presented on October 29 at Delhi, has been given in recognition of the projects implemented -- like Kochi Metro, Water Metro and e-mobility -- to enhance the transport facilities in the city of Kochi, the minister said.

The formation of the Kochi Open Mobility Network, which digitized and integrated various transport facilities, also helped to win the award.

The award would be presented in Delhi by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Raju said.

The award is given in recognition of the transport facilities in various states and Union Territories of India.

