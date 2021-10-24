Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Maharashtra's Kolhapur

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Kolhapur, Maharashtra, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Sunday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 24-10-2021, 17:07:07 IST, Lat: 17.16 & Long: 73.62, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 83km NW of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India," NCS tweeted.

Earlier, in the month, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Churachandpur in Manipur. (ANI)

