Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Maharashtra's Kolhapur
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Kolhapur, Maharashtra, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Sunday.
ANI | Kolhapur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-10-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 19:41 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Kolhapur, Maharashtra, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Sunday.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 24-10-2021, 17:07:07 IST, Lat: 17.16 & Long: 73.62, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 83km NW of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India," NCS tweeted.
Earlier, in the month, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Churachandpur in Manipur. (ANI)
