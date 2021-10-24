Left Menu

Hurricane Rick edges closer to Mexican coast north of Acapulco

The NHC estimated that Rick will strengthen as it draws closer to the coast and bring "life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds" along a stretch of coastline from Tecpan de Galeana in Guerrero, just north of Acapulco, to Punta San Telmo in Michoacan. Rainfall in some areas was expected to amount to 20 inches, likely causing flooding and mudslides.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-10-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 20:00 IST
Hurricane Rick edges closer to Mexican coast north of Acapulco
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Hurricane Rick edged slowly closer to Mexico's Pacific coast on Sunday, expected to unleash heavy rains north of the beach resort of Acapulco late in the evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Rick was packing maximum sustained winds near 85 miles (140 km) per hour with strong gusts as it moved northward at about 3 miles (6 km) per hour.

The storm was located 130 miles (210 km) south of the beach city of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state. The NHC estimated that Rick will strengthen as it draws closer to the coast and bring "life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds" along a stretch of coastline from Tecpan de Galeana in Guerrero, just north of Acapulco, to Punta San Telmo in Michoacan.

Rainfall in some areas was expected to amount to 20 inches, likely causing flooding and mudslides. Authorities in Guerrero warned that waves in the Acapulco area and northward could reach between 3 and 4 meters high.

Rick was expected to dissipate by Tuesday, the NHC said. The coastal states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima, Jalisco and Nayarit states were opening shelters in areas expected to receive heavy rains, a government official told Televisa News.

Storm Pamela hit Mexico's western state of Sinaloa https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/hurricane-pamela-hits-western-mexico-quickly-weakens-tropical-storm-2021-10-13 in mid-October as a hurricane, leaving downed trees, damaged businesses and flooded streets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021