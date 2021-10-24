Left Menu

National capital witnesses heavy rains

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 20:16 IST
National capital witnesses heavy rains
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Heavy rains in the national capital on Sunday brought the mercury down with the maximum temperature settling at 31.5 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

The minimum temperature was 19 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. Humidity was recorded at 57 per cent, the India Meteorological Department said.

It predicted an overcast condition in the city on Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures settling at 31 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

The air quality index (AQI) was in the moderate category at 161 at 7.05 pm, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

