Mercury drops as rains lash Haryana, Punjab

Rain lashed many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday leading to a dip in the day temperatures.

According to officials of the Meteorological Department here, Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, received heavy showers during the day, leading to a drop in mercury by several notches.

Rain lashed many parts of Punjab and Haryana as well, they said.

The present change in weather in the region was caused by a Western Disturbance, a MeT official here said.

Earlier, rain and hailstorm had lashed on Saturday at some places in Punjab.

The day-temperature in Chandigarh, which received downpour through the day, plummeted by eleven notches below normal to settle at 19.3 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 23.9 degrees Celsius, down six notches against normal.

The maximum temperature in Panchkula dropped by nine notches to settle at 20.9 degrees Celsius after heavy rains.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a high of 22.7 degrees Celsius, down seven notches.

Ludhiana recorded a high of 19.9 degrees Celsius, down eleven notches while Patiala's maximum settled at 20.9 degrees Celsius, ten below normal.

