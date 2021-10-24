Left Menu

Small plane crashes into Wisconsin home, kills 2 onboard

Authorities say two people died when a single-engine plane crashed into a home in northeastern Wisconsin.The Ashland County Sheriffs Office received numerous 911 calls about 240 p.m. Saturday with reports of the crash in the town of Marengo, located about 80 miles 130 kilometers from Duluth, Minnesota.

PTI | Marengo | Updated: 24-10-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 21:37 IST
Small plane crashes into Wisconsin home, kills 2 onboard

Authorities say two people died when a single-engine plane crashed into a home in northeastern Wisconsin.

The Ashland County Sheriff's Office received numerous 911 calls about 2:40 p.m. Saturday with reports of the crash in the town of Marengo, located about 80 miles (130 kilometers) from Duluth, Minnesota. No one on the ground was hurt, authorities said.

The sheriff's department said the victims are a 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Marengo. Investigators do not believe anyone else was in the plane.

A news release from the sheriff's department offered “deepest condolences to the family of the victims'' and said the office will ''share further information with the public regarding this incident as it becomes available.” The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021