Taiwan shaken by 6.5-magnitude quake, woman hurt by rockfall
An earthquake shook Taiwans capital, Taipei, on Sunday and caused falling rocks that injured a woman and damaged a car. The subway and some other mass transit services were suspended.A woman was injured by falling rocks in Taroko National Park in Hualien County, south of Yilan, the Central News Agency reported.
- Country:
- Taiwan
An earthquake shook Taiwan's capital, Taipei, on Sunday and caused falling rocks that injured a woman and damaged a car. No deaths were reported.
The 6.5-magnitude quake struck at 1:11 p.m. and was centered near Yilan, a city about 35 kilometers (22 miles) east of Taipei near the northeastern coast, according to the Central Weather Bureau. It was followed seconds later by a 5.4-magnitude quake.
Buildings in Taipei swayed. The subway and some other mass transit services were suspended.
A woman was injured by falling rocks in Taroko National Park in Hualien County, south of Yilan, the Central News Agency reported. It said one car on a highway was damaged also by falling rocks but no one was injured.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- Central News Agency
- Yilan
- Taipei
- Central Weather Bureau
- Hualien County
ALSO READ
China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force
After week of tensions, China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan
China's Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan
Xi says ‘Taiwan Question’ will be resolved, brooks ‘no external interference’
China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force