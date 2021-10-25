Left Menu

Hurricane Rick heads toward Mexico''s Pacific coast

The US National Hurricane Center said Rick had winds as high as 85 miles per hour 140 kph and was expected to hit somewhere around the seaport of Lazaro Cardenas and the resort of Zihuatanejo.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 25-10-2021 04:59 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 04:59 IST
Hurricane Rick heads toward Mexico''s Pacific coast

Hurricane Rick headed for Mexico's southern Pacific coast Sunday and was forecast to reach land by Monday morning. The US National Hurricane Center said Rick had winds as high as 85 miles per hour (140 kph) and was expected to hit somewhere around the seaport of Lazaro Cardenas and the resort of Zihuatanejo. However, the hurricane's winds and rain could also affect the larger resort of Acapulco to the east.

The hurricane was centred about 95 miles (155 kilometers) south of Zihuatanejo at midafternoon and was moving north at 5 mph (7 kph). The centre warned that Rick could produce flash floods and mudslides in the mountainous terrain on the coast.

''During its passage over land, it will cause intense to torrential rains and possible mudslides and flooding, as well as rising levels in streams and rivers, in the states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco,'' Mexico's National Water Commission said in a statement. The seaport of Lazaro Cardenas said it had opened six emergency shelters for residents who might want to leave low-lying areas. The neighbouring state of Guerrero said rains and wind had already knocked over some trees and damaged a road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global
4
India will play well, win the World Cup: Mohammed Shami's brother ahead of Ind Vs Pak T20 WC

India will play well, win the World Cup: Mohammed Shami's brother ahead of I...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021