Lightning strike kills teenage girl in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-10-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 11:23 IST
A teenaged girl was killed by lightning strike in neighbouring Shamli district, officials said on Monday.
The girl was struck by lightning when she was on the rooftop of her house in Kandhla police station area of Shamli district Sunday evening, they said.
