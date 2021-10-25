Ashwin Sheth Group launches Blissberg - the final tower at Montana - a fusion of the city life with the serene surroundings of Mulund (W).

The Queen of Eastern Suburbs, Mulund, is amongst Mumbai's most coveted destinations that offers the best of everything. The locality is a true testimony of combining the soothing natural environment with the buzzing city life.Mulund not only offers numerous socializing avenues from entertainment to fine dining, but also gives you an excellent connectivity that makes travelling to any part of the city easy. The locality comes with life-ready infrastructures such as schools, hospitals and malls.

Mulund is known for its premium landmark Montana, a well-planned project which caters to the connoisseurs of finest living. Montana’s architecture is conceptualized by James Law – Hong Kong, the landscape designed by TROP – Bangkok and the show apartment interiors by HBA - Singapore. The amenities offered are designed keeping every age group in mind.

Montana’s successful journey is truly commendable. Since its beginning, the project has received an overwhelming response from Mulund’s new age citizens. Montana was recognized as the Index Top Premier League’s top selling project in central suburbs for making the booming sale of 149 units within 3 months, between Jan’21 to Mar’21.

Now its journey to create new experience continues. Ashwin Sheth Group & Emamipresents the final tower Blissberg at Mulund’s foremost gated community Montana, offering 2, 3 & 4 bedroom residences spread across 7 acres, over 40 lifestyle amenities, thoughtfully planned apartments with zero space wastage and a double-level eco-deck spread over 5 acres & scenic Yogi Hills view.

Splendid conveniences for the fine living enthusiasts are facilitated with a collection of thoughtful spaces for unparalleled living and making every moment a memorable one. The project is strategically located just off. LBS Road in Mulund West, which boasts of one of the largest infinity pools in the Mulund, State of the art Gymnasium, Bowling Alley, Tennis & Badminton Courts, Squash Court, Golf Simulator, Amphitheatre, Park Walks, Banquet Hall, Business Centre, Toddlers' Creative Studio, Auditorium, Children’s Zone, Party Lawn, Day Care, Library, Senior Citizens’ Zoneand many more.

What’s irresistible? Montana’s cozy sundeck is a perfect place to unwind, socialize and to admire the spectacular mountain views.

For those who are seeking to live their dreams without inhibitions, Montana’s latest addition Blissberg spells an irresistible chance to live a truly unmissable life. The lifestyle offered by Montana breaks the unconventional pattern of owning a home with every individual's flattering aspirations. The unmissable life lets you enjoy all the exquisite joys of the city and its natural surroundings. By giving you both serene landscape and lifestyle living, this project ensures that you never have to compromise again when it comes to majestic living.

About Ashwin Sheth Group - Established in 1986, Ashwin Sheth Group is one of the leading real estate developers in the country, with an identity rooted in unique designs infused with contemporary thinking. Since its inception, the group has delivered some of the finest Residential, Commercial and Retail projects in India and abroad. With over 80 diversified luxury projects across Mumbai, including landmarks like Viviana Mall, Beau Monde and 2 international projects in Dubai, the brand has nestled over 25,000 happy families in their dream homes and crafted over 20 million sq.ft. of magnificent spaces. Currently, some of the group’s ongoing projects are adorning the skyline in different parts of Mumbai and Thane. In Mumbai, the projects in full swing include 72 West in Andheri (W), Avante in Kanjurmarg (W), and Midori in Dahisar (E). While Avalon, Zuri, and Cnergy are shaping up in Thane (W).

About Emami Group – Emami Group undertakes real estate projects in residential, commercial and retail sectors. The Group has successfully executed more than 24 prestigious residential and commercial projects. Some of their renowned constructions include Orbit Heights, South City project, Urbana, Emami City in Kolkata, Emami Tejomaya - Phase I in Chennai, Emami Aerocity in Coimbatore and Emami Nature in Jhansi. The Company currently has projects under planning and development across West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

