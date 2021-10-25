Chhattisgarh: Vehicle hits cow, catches fire; teen dead, 2 injured

A 15-year-old boy was killed and two people injured on Monday after their vehicle hit a stray cow and caught fire after ramming into a shop in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, police said.

The incident took place near the turn of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in the early hours of the day when the vehicle was heading towards VIP Road, said Telibandha Station House Officer (SHO) Sonal Gwala.

''The vehicle first hit a stray cow, then rammed into a shop and caught fire. Two youths were taken out of the burning vehicle and rushed to BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital. However, Rahul Nishad, a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar under Khamardih police station limits, died,'' Gwala said.

The cow died as well on impact, he said, adding that a probe into the incident was underway.

