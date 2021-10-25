Delhi govt to launch 'Patakhe Nahi Diya Jalao' campaign from October 27

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 14:59 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the city government will launch the 'Patakhe Nahi Diya Jalao' campaign from October 27 to create awareness against the burning of firecrackers.

He said 15 teams with 157 members will be formed at the district level to create awareness among people and to monitor the sale and purchase of firecrackers. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a ban on firecrackers on September 15, saying it was ''essential to save lives''.

Later, on September 28, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022.

"No license has been issued to sell firecrackers this year. Despite the ban in place, we have been receiving reports about the sale and purchase of firecrackers," Rai said at a press conference. The minister held a meeting with officials of the Delhi Police and the environment department on Monday wherein they decided that the 'Patkhe Nahi Diya Jalao' campaign will be launched to create awareness against the burning of firecrackers.

"Fifteen teams with 157 members will be formed at the district level for this purpose. Besides, all police stations will have a two-member team for patrolling purposes," he said.

Action will be taken under relevant IPC provisions and the Explosives Act against anyone found burning firecrackers. Eight such cases have already been registered in the city, Rai added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

