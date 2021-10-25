Karur Vysya Bank, Rotary Club dedicate classroom to higher secondary school in Karur
Chennai, Oct 25 PTI Private sector Karur Vysya Bank, as part of its corporate social responsibility, and Rotary Club of Karur Texcity donated a new school block to the Municipal Higher Secondary School, Karur, Tamil Nadu, said the bank on Monday.State Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Senthil Balaji dedicated the block at a function recently.The total project cost was Rs 2.78 crore.
State Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Senthil Balaji dedicated the block at a function recently.
The total project cost was Rs 2.78 crore. The block comprises 16 classrooms, two laboratories with other amenities like water sump and paver blocks, a press release said. The MD and CEO of the bank B Ramesh Babu and project director (classroom construction project), Rotary Club of Karur Texcity A J Suriyanarayna were present on the occasion.
