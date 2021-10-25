Karur Vysya Bank, Rotary Club dedicate classroom to higher secondary school in Karur

Chennai, Oct 25 (PTI): Private sector Karur Vysya Bank, as part of its corporate social responsibility, and Rotary Club of Karur Texcity donated a new school block to the Municipal Higher Secondary School, Karur, Tamil Nadu, said the bank on Monday.

State Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Senthil Balaji dedicated the block at a function recently.

The total project cost was Rs 2.78 crore. The block comprises 16 classrooms, two laboratories with other amenities like water sump and paver blocks, a press release said. The MD and CEO of the bank B Ramesh Babu and project director (classroom construction project), Rotary Club of Karur Texcity A J Suriyanarayna were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)