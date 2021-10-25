Left Menu

Suspected tornadoes cause damage in Missouri, Illinois

A suspected tornado damaged buildings and knocked out power in communities along the state line between Missouri and Illinois, and damage was reported in other parts of the states from severe weather.One suspected tornado moved Sunday night through St. Mary, Missouri, about 88 kilometres southeast of St. Louis, before crossing the Mississippi River into Chester, Illinois, the National Weather Service reported.

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 25-10-2021 17:53 IST
One suspected tornado moved Sunday night through St. Mary, Missouri, about 88 kilometres southeast of St. Louis, before crossing the Mississippi River into Chester, Illinois, the National Weather Service reported. There were no immediate reports of severe injuries.

Felix Meyer, Ste. Genevieve County emergency management director, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that St. Mary, which has several hundred residents, was without power. Power outages were reported in some other Missouri communities, as well as in parts of Illinois.

Tina Lowry was in bed and her sister was in the living room when they heard a whooshing sound Sunday night. Lowry said she took shelter in her closet and her sister hunkered down in the bedroom as the home was ripped apart. Vehicles also were destroyed by the storm.

“I'm just happy we're alive,” she said.

Across the river in Illinois, Chester fire Chief Marty Bert said the main damage in the community was confined to power lines and downed trees. Wind ripped off part of the roof at Three Springs Lodge nursing home, but all the residents were safe, he said.

A suspected tornado also hit Sunday night near Fredericktown, Missouri. A storage building was leveled, the Post-Dispatch reported, and other buildings lost roofs and had their windows cracked.

Earlier Sunday, video from a KMBC-TV helicopter captured a funnel cloud forming near Kansas City around the Missouri community of Kingston. There appeared to be some damage on the ground, the station reported.

