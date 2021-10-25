Science News Roundup: Roche launches genomic profiling kit to ease cancer research

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Roche launches genomic profiling kit to ease cancer research

Roche is launching a new genomic profiling kit that lets cancer researchers explore tumours without having to send tissue samples to centralised laboratories, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday. The AVENIO Tumour Tissue Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) Kit was developed with Roche unit Foundation Medicine, a molecular information specialist whose products help doctors match patients to appropriate therapies and clinical trials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)