Developed nations say they can deliver $100 bln climate change fund by 2023, three years late
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 18:46 IST
Developed nations are confident they can reach their goal of handing over $100 billion a year to poorer countries to tackle climate change by 2023, three years late, an official plan said on Monday.
The plan on how to reach the goal, prepared by Canada and Germany ahead of the United Nations COP26 climate summit in Scotland, said developed countries still needed to do more and complained private finance had not lived up to expectations.
