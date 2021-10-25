Left Menu

Nashik to host Marathi literary meet from December 3

The 94th All India Marathi Literary Meet will be organised in Nashik between December 3 and 5, district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Monday.The meet will take place at the Bhujbal Knowledge city located near Nashik. The premises will be called the Kusumagraj Nagari, honouring the late Marathi poet and Jnanpith-laureate V V Shirwadkar aka Kusumagraj.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 19:10 IST
Nashik to host Marathi literary meet from December 3
  • Country:
  • India

The 94th All India Marathi Literary Meet will be organised in Nashik between December 3 and 5, district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Monday.

The meet will take place at the Bhujbal Knowledge city located near Nashik. The premises will be called the Kusumagraj Nagari, honouring the late Marathi poet and Jnanpith-laureate V V Shirwadkar aka Kusumagraj. “The COVID-19 pandemic had forced us to cancel the meet earlier. With the situation coming back to the normal and sizeable population covered by vaccination, we have decided to organise the literary meet in December. It will be organised between December 3 and 5,” Bhujbal said.

Nashik-based Lokhitwadi Mandal had proposed to hold the meet in the north Maharashtra city.

Jayprakash Jategaonkar, chief invitee of the Lokhitwadi Mandal said, “We can accommodate most of the guests at the Knowledge City and it is convenient by all aspects. There will be buses for transportation as well for people to commute to the venue of the literary meet”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021