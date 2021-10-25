Mideast Green Initiative to invest $10.4 bln, says Saudi crown prince
25-10-2021
Saudi Arabia's crown prince launched a Middle East Green Initiative on Monday which he said aimed to invest 39 billion riyals ($10.4 billion) to reduce carbon emissions in the region and protect the environment.
Plans for the initiative were first announced in March. ($1 = 0.2666 riyals)
