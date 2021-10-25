Left Menu

U'khand: Bodies of 5 trekkers likely to be recovered from Sundardhunga on Tuesday, says official

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 25-10-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 20:37 IST
U'khand: Bodies of 5 trekkers likely to be recovered from Sundardhunga on Tuesday, says official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bodies of five trekkers found dead in Sundardhunga glacier in Bageshwar district are likely to be recovered on Tuesday, a senior official has said.

The bodies have been spotted half covered in snow by a 13-member combined team of SDRF and NDRF personnel, three km from a spot around Devi Kund, Bageshwar District Magistrate Vineet Kumar said on Monday.

They will try to recover the bodies on Tuesday, Kumar added.

According to the official, the bodies belong to tourists from the plains.

A total of 10 tourists had gone missing on Sundardhunga trek out of which four returned safely, five are dead and one is still missing, Bageshwar district administration said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021