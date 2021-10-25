Left Menu

Gadkari asks officials to work on proposal to allow Dhaba owners to open petrol pumps on highways

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 20:44 IST
Gadkari asks officials to work on proposal to allow Dhaba owners to open petrol pumps on highways
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said he has asked his ministry officials to work on a proposal to provide approval to small Dhaba owners to build petrol pumps and toilets along the highways.

Speaking at an event, Gadkari further said the government officials should take quick decisions as many projects are delayed due to delays in the decision-making process.

''Somebody sent me an SMS in which he wrote that he is travelling and there is not a single toilet in the 200-300 Km stretch of road.

''People are encroaching roadside lands and opening dhabas. In the morning, I told MoRTH officials, the way NHAI gives NOC for petrol pumps, the same way we should also consider giving authorised approval to small Dhaba owners to build petrol pumps and toilets along the highways,'' the minister said.

Gadkari said that due to constant persuasion and follow up by his ministry, land acquisition processes for the construction of roads have been expedited.

''We have also increased the amount of compensation for land acquisition for construction of roads,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021