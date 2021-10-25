Left Menu

State-level deworming programme launched in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday administered deworming medicines to children as he launched a state-level programme under the National Deworming Programme. Sharma said that worm infection in children affects their physical development, haemoglobin level, nutrition level and mental level.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-10-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 22:02 IST
State-level deworming programme launched in Rajasthan
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@RaghusharmaINC)
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday administered deworming medicines to children as he launched a state-level programme under the National Deworming Programme. Children aged between one and 19 years in the state will be administered deworming tablets (albendazole) from October 25 to 30, Sharma said during the launch of the programme from the Government District Hospital in Kekri town.

He said that this programme will be carried out in the entire state. Sharma said that worm infection in children affects their physical development, haemoglobin level, nutrition level and mental level. These worms are intestinal worms in children, which affect their development in every way. The spread of worms can be stopped by deworming at regular intervals by giving albendazole, he said. The health minister on the occasion released a poster of the National Deworming Programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021