State-level deworming programme launched in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday administered deworming medicines to children as he launched a state-level programme under the National Deworming Programme. Children aged between one and 19 years in the state will be administered deworming tablets (albendazole) from October 25 to 30, Sharma said during the launch of the programme from the Government District Hospital in Kekri town.

He said that this programme will be carried out in the entire state. Sharma said that worm infection in children affects their physical development, haemoglobin level, nutrition level and mental level. These worms are intestinal worms in children, which affect their development in every way. The spread of worms can be stopped by deworming at regular intervals by giving albendazole, he said. The health minister on the occasion released a poster of the National Deworming Programme.

