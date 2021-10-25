Odisha district collectors asked to complete ward delimitation by December 13

As Odisha prepares for the upcoming panchayat polls early next year, the state government Monday asked district collectors to complete the delimitation of wards and reservation of seats in the urban local bodies (ULB) by December 13.

Fresh delimitation of wards and seat reservation are required for holding elections to Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, and Notified Area Councils (NACs), a letter issued by the Municipal Administration under the Housing and Urban Development department said. There are 114 ULBs comprising five Municipal Corporations, 48 Municipalities, and 61 NACs in Odisha. On October 22, State Election Commissioner (SEC) A P Padhi held a video conference with the district heads on preparations for panchayat polls.

A letter to district magistrates by the Director Municipal Administration said the five-year term of councils of 101 ULBs and six month period in case of newly constituted four NACs have already been completed.

It further said the SEC desired that immediate steps be taken by the government for the issue of schedule for delimitation of wards and reservation of seats at the earliest so that steps can be taken for preparation of electoral roll and holding of the election.

District magistrates are empowered for delimitation of wards and reservation of seats for SC, ST, OBC, and women in the municipalities and NACs.

While dividing a municipal area into wards, equitable distribution of population, as published in the 2011 census report, and compactness of area shall be taken into consideration as per the provision of the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950, the Housing and Urban Development Department wrote to district collectors.

The district magistrates-cum-collectors have been asked to forward petitions, if any, received from persons aggrieved by ward delimitation and seat reservation to the state government. The collectors will have to carry out delimitation of wards and reservation of seats and issue of draft notification inviting objections and suggestions on the proposed delimitation of wards and reservation of seats by November 9. The last date of receipt of objection and suggestions by the district magistrates is November 18, the letter said.

The department also suggested the district magistrates to publish the notification relating to the delimitation of wards and reservation of seats by November 29.

Appeal against the publication of notification can be made before the government between November 29 and December 13, it said.

While the election process has started in the Municipal Corporation in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Berhampur, in view of a court case, no such activities will take place in Sambalpur and Rourkela Municipal Corporations.

''The state government will submit the report on delimitation of wards and reservations of seats for different categories, with the SEC. Only then, the SEC will announce holding of urban polls,'' said Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena.

