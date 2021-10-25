DDA board meeting on master plan 2041 discusses pollution, Yamuna cleaning, traffic issues

Air and water pollution, cleaning of river Yamuna, traffic congestion and parking issues were among the subjects discussed on Monday during the third meeting of a DDA board set up to hear views of the public on the draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041, officials said.

Development of old areas of city, redevelopment of industrial areas, mixed-use streets, charges for commercial area, provisions for rental and affordable housing, improvement of unathuorised colonies and slum clusters, affordable public transportation system were also discussed during the meeting, they said. The Board of Enquiry and Hearing set up for hearing and considering objections and suggestions of the public on the draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041 had its first meeting on October 18, and the second on October 20.

During the first session, migrant labourers, street vendors, and residents of unauthorised, resettlement and JJ colonies, had shared their suggestions and views with the board.

From creating a '24-hour city' with night-time economy, extensive transport infrastructure, affordable housing for all and healthy environment to checking unauthorised colonies and pollutin - these are part of the guiding principles the DDA has laid out for the Master Plan of Delhi 2041.

The vision document largely covers the policies of environment, economy, mobility, heritage, culture and public spaces, among others.

More than 1,200 participants were invited and given an opportunity to submit their objections and suggestion orally before the board, the DDA said in a statement.

Issues related to vending activities, solid waste management, cleanliness of localities, drainage and sewerage system, utilities plans; facilities for pedestrians, were also heard in which participants provided valuable suggestions, it added.

The first Master Plan for Delhi was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act of 1957, followed by the Master Plans of 2001 and 2021, each of which is an extensive modification of the respective previous plan document.

''These plans were prepared for 20 years' perspective periods and provided a holistic framework for planned development of Delhi. The MPD 2041 is a 'strategic' and 'enabling' framework to guide future growth of the city, built upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans,'' the draft says.

