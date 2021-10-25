Left Menu

4 animals electrocuted to death in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park

PTI | Golaghat | Updated: 25-10-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 22:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four animals, including an elephant of the forest department, died of electrocution inside Assam's Kaziranga National Park (KNP) on Monday, an official said.

The elephant, a wild deer and two boars were killed near Haticamp area of the KNP when transmission cables and a pole of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) fell on them.

A chain tied to a leg of the pachyderm got stuck in the pole and when the elephant pulled it, the pole and the cables fell to the ground. The animals came in contact with the live wire and died, KNP director P Sivakumar said.

The lines were disconnected during the monsoon as animals use the area, but the connection were restored after the rainy season ended, he said.

Sivakumar said work to shift the power lines from inside the KNP has started in 2018 and it is yet to be completed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

