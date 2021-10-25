BID NUMBER OF IPL TEAMS

Kolkata's RP-Sanjiv Goenka and investment equity firm Irelia Pte Ltd (CVC Capitals) shelled out a cumulative amount of Rs 12,715 crore to grab the new IPL franchises that will make the 2022 season a 10-team affair. So how did the bidding war between groups go and what were the final bids that were placed for each of the cities. There were only three cities that were in demand -- Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Indore. Goenka's RP-SG Group got the Lucknow team while CVC capital bought the Ahmedabad team. The PTI had access to bid amounts of top seven companies and here's the list.

All amounts in (INR, Crore) 1) RPSG : 7090 (Ahmedabad), 7090 (Lucknow) 4790 (Indore) 2) Irelia PTE Ltd (CVC) : 5625 (Ahmedabad), 5166 (Lucknow) 3) Adani Sportsline : 5100 (Ahmedabad), 5100 (Lucknow) 4) All Cargo : 4124 (Ahmedabad), 4304 (Lucknow) 5) Glazers (Man United) : 4128 (Ahmedabad), 4024 (Lucknow) 6) Kotak Group : 4513 (Ahmedabad), 4512 (Lucknow) 7) Torrent Pharma : 4653 (Ahmedabad), 4300 (Lucknow).

