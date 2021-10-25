U.S. climate envoy Kerry says the private sector should help achieve emission targets
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 25-10-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 22:52 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Monday the private sector has to step in to help governments achieve emission targets, adding carbon emissions are not about politics or ideologies, but "about science".
Kerry was speaking in Riyadh where he attended the Middle East Green Initiative summit launched by Saudi Arabia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- John Kerry
- Riyadh
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Arnold expecting Sydney return when Socceroos face Saudi Arabia
Soccer-Al Naji double sees off China as Saudi Arabia maintain perfect start
Soccer-Australia coach Arnold appeals for home support for Saudi Arabia qualifier
Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct. 17 - interior ministry
Saudi Arabia appoints Al-Rabiah as new hajj minister - state media