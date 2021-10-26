Left Menu

Now or never for concrete global actions to address climate change: Environment minister

It is now or never for concrete global actions to address climate change, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday.Speaking at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit held in Riyadh, the minister said all countries must work together towards making the upcoming 26th conference of parties COP26 on climate change a success.At the Middle East Green Initiative Summit 2021, stated that it is now or never for concrete global actions to address climate change.

Now or never for concrete global actions to address climate change: Environment minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
It is now or never for concrete global actions to address climate change, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday.

Speaking at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit held in Riyadh, the minister said all countries must work together towards making the upcoming 26th conference of parties (COP26) on climate change a success.

''At the Middle East Green Initiative Summit 2021, stated that it is now or never for concrete global actions to address climate change. Stage of development, per capita income, historical responsibility, equity and CBDR-RC (common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities) are paramount in any collective global action.

''On the upcoming @COP26 said that all countries should work together towards making this COP, a COP for delivery of concrete actions on finance and technology transfer,'' he said in a tweet.

Yadav also said he underlined that ''green policies in India, under PM @narendramodi, are seen in the context of sustainable development and inclusive economic growth. The govt endeavours to address all the three dimensions of sustainable development -- social, economic and environmental''.

The environment minister will be attending the upcoming UN COP26 at Glasgow, UK to be held from October 31 to November 12.

