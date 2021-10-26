Left Menu

Australia to unveil 2050 net zero target ahead of UN climate summit

The major policy shift for the conservative Liberal Party-led coalition government comes just before Morrison is due to attend next weekend's United Nations COP26 climate summit https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/developed-nations-say-they-can-deliver-100-bln-climate-change-fund-by-2023-three-2021-10-25 in Glasgow. While the zero emissions target will likely ease international pressure, it is less clear how it will resonate in regional and rural Australia.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2021 05:38 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 05:38 IST
Australia to unveil 2050 net zero target ahead of UN climate summit

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Tuesday announce details of a planned 2050 net zero emissions target, a source told Reuters, after agreeing a deal with his coalition government's junior partner.

Morrison has been under mounting global pressure https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australian-pm-refuses-commit-phasing-out-fossil-fuels-2021-09-26 to take further action to cut carbon emissions in Australia, which is one of the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gases on a per capita basis. The junior National Party, which has a strong power base in regional parts of the country that are more reliant on industries such as agriculture and mining, has long been a stumbling block to revised climate policies.

However, the party said on Sunday it would support the 2050 target https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/australian-coalition-govt-junior-partner-gives-preliminary-support-net-zero-2021-10-24 if Morrison's Cabinet endorsed agreements made in secret negotiations. The Australian Financial Review reported the deal included an agreement for Morrison to increase spending on regional infrastructure and offer tax benefits for income derived from carbon farming.

The source, who was familiar with the deal and not authorised to speak publicly, declined to comment on details. The major policy shift for the conservative Liberal Party-led coalition government comes just before Morrison is due to attend next weekend's United Nations COP26 climate summit https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/developed-nations-say-they-can-deliver-100-bln-climate-change-fund-by-2023-three-2021-10-25 in Glasgow.

While the zero emissions target will likely ease international pressure, it is less clear how it will resonate in regional and rural Australia. Morrison must call an election by May 2022. A widely watched poll on Monday showed he is on course to lose to the centre-left Labor party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021