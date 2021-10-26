Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Rustomjee Group, one of the leading real estate developers in Mumbai, and Keppel Land Limited (Keppel Land), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation Limited, are going to develop an integrated township in Thane, a mature and well-connected district within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in India.

The upcoming phase in the township, is being developed by Kapstone Constructions Private Limited, the joint venture company between Rustomjee Group and Keppel Land. Rustomjee Group and Keppel Land are collaborating on all the residential projects in the township, and working together on areas including master planning, design and development. Surrounded by verdant greenery and open spaces, the township is well-located and has easy access to a wide range of retail amenities as well as medical and educational institutions like Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School and Podar International School, to name a few.

Mr. Boman R. Irani, Chairman of the Rustomjee Group, said, “At Rustomjee, we are always looking at delivering the best to our consumers, for which we believe in associating with the best in the business. This association with Keppel Land, is yet another step to build and develop a township that not only redefines living for residents in Thane but also for all Mumbaikars. This association has been an absolute win-win. We are delighted to leverage Keppel Land’s expertise and international experience for what we like to believe will be the ultimate township experience. We look forward to growing with Keppel Land in India and presenting an experience beyond compare.” Mr. Ho KiamKheong, President (India) of Keppel Land, said, “We are excited to collaborate with the Rustomjee Group to co-develop an integrated township in Thane, which is in line with Keppel Land’s strategy to scale up in India. By leveraging Rustomjee’s extensive network and expertise in the local property market, as well as Keppel Land’s international experience and strength in execution, we are confident that we can deliver innovative and multi-faceted urban space solutions that delight and enrich the community.” About Keppel Land Keppel Land is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, a Singapore flagship multinational company, which provides solutions for sustainable urbanisation, focusing on energy & environment, urban development, connectivity and asset management.

Keppel Land delivers innovative and multi-faceted urban space solutions that enrich people and communities. Its sterling portfolio includes award-winning residential developments, investment-grade commercial properties and integrated townships. It is geographically diversified in Asia, with China, Singapore and Vietnam as its key markets, while it continues to scale up in other markets such as India and Indonesia.

About Rustomjee Group Rustomjee Group has carved a niche in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a development portfolio of 16 million square feet of completed projects, 10.9 million square feet of ongoing development and 22 million square feet of planned development spanning across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Rustomjee Group's portfolio includes two township developments in Thane and Virar, as well as large residential developments, office complexes, retail, healthcare and educational institutions spread across Mumbai City in Prabhadevi, Bandra, Khar, Andheri, Kandivali, Borivali and Bhandup Rustomjee Group is committed to adding value to the lives of the homeowners through its core business, corporate social responsibility initiatives and philanthropy. Rustomjee Group ensures that every development blueprint includes child-friendly spaces, parks, playgrounds and learning rooms developed in collaboration with eminent child psychologists and trained specialists.

