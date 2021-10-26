EXPERIENCE AN UNRIVALED LUXURY LIVING

Over a span of 5 years, 42 Estates have built and delivered a number of residential, commercial and hospitality spaces in Bangalore and other parts of South India. The underlying foundation upon which 42 Estates was built is their highest level of loyalty towards the customers, associates, community and environment to provide quality of construction, safety of investment and integrity of commitment which has made 42 Estates enjoy a prominent position in the top echelons of builders in the country. 42 Estates provides an address that adheres to international standards of lifestyle and luxury that are befitting of your dream home concept. Every project of 42 Estates starts from a detailed analysis of the proposed site, locality and its proximity to hospitals, schools, and commercial centres. This is the reason why 42 Estates villas in Bangalore are situated in proximity to major facilities. Major IT HUBS like Whitefield, Electronic city and Outer Ring Road are at an approachable distance, ensuring you spend less time in traffic and more time with your family. 42 Estates is operational in Bangalore. The Bangalore office is located in 4th Floor, 42 Estates , 42 High Street, No,775, 100 Feet Rd, Indiranagar. The builders, who have a strong presence in South India, have made their mark across the world, with their business footprints in the United States and Dubai. 42 Estates, a responsible builder of values, character and strong work culture run their construction sites as efficiently as factories and go through a stringent evaluation process for onboarding quality suppliers – no wastages, no mistakes, max quality. With over 1000+ Quality Checks on every project. Having a philanthropic approach in all their constructions and developmental projects, the builders have won many prestigious awards and are regularly recognised for their innovations and contributions to the real estate industry. 42 Estates has been honoured with the Best Premium Villa Developer of the year 2021 by the Times Of India, a new feather in their cap. 42 Markone-Crafted With You In mind 42 Mark One offers 86 beautiful & thoughtfully designed villas near Kodathi Off Sarjapur Road close to Electronic City that are also vastu-compliant. Each villa is conceived to be a luxurious cocoon that inspires mindful living in subtle ways. Offering warmth and comfort the moment you step in, these villas are thoughtfully designed and embellished in modern amenities, grandeur and splendour with a sense of responsibility towards nature. Whether it’s perfectly placed skylights for ‘all day’ natural illumination or walk-in wardrobes that offer both convenience and privacy. Rooftop gardens: large windows for optimal cross ventilation or a provision for an extra bedroom. Each Villa comes with details that will be appreciated by those who recognise the power of conscious design.

42 Queens Square- Come Home to Nature 42 Queens Square, a green oasis tucked away in the bustling cityscape boasts a plush 6-acre property that’s 72% open space. 42 Queens Square Villas are inventively finding ways to reconnect you with nature by providing a larger than life canvas accommodating the best of both worlds. With amenities that will keep you fit and relaxed, they also provide a fabulous atmosphere for family bonding and socializing. Villas are located strategically in Sarjapur Road, so you are easily connected to the IT hub, and have a fun-filled neighborhood with convenience at your doorstep. And it’s close to your workplace if you work in Sarjapur, Electronic City, Attibele or Whitefield.

It is also located just opposite to Azim Premji University and right next to the upcoming Infosys SEZ. Highly accessible yet far removed from the dust and din, this is the perfect avenue for convenient urban living Seamlessly Connected 42 Estates villas are, above all, well connected. Moving into 42 Estates you would always feel connected to the urbanities of modern life. Imagine this: your workplace, your children's school, hospitals, multiplex, shopping mall and your villa-all within a short distance of each other. Living in 42 Estates brings you just that; all the spaces that you need in one place.

Taking Luxury Life to Another Level An atmosphere of relaxation and comfort has been created to feel lavished upon, to reduce stress, to improve health and maintain wellness. The builders bring an array of active and recreational amenities at your disposal that encapsulates an outdoor infinity pool, gymnasium, tennis court, basketball Court, cycle track, kids pool, Jacuzzi, senior citizen’s park, fruit garden, amphitheatre and much more. Alexa enabled smart homes come with integrated home automation systems, facilitating improved appliance functionality and increased energy efficiency. From solar power supply to rain harvesting plants, these villas offer you nothing short of everything.

42 Estates Upcoming Projects 42 Mark Three - Villament 42 Mark Three Villament comprises 16 exceptionally designed duplex units located in Off Sarjapur Road. Surrounded by serene ambiance and world class amenities, these villas offer a lifestyle that truly surpasses every buyers expectations 42 Marquis Next-gen villas in sprawling 3.5 acres of nature’s endless splendor, located in Off Sarjapur road. With luxurious features, beautiful landscapes and larger than life amenities, it’s a perfect chance to explore the new avenues of modern-day living 42 Address One 42 Address One commercial project is an upcoming modern, eco-friendly workplace that sets up an office and retail space. Located strategically in Sarjapur main road, an ideal destination for organizations looking for Office or retail spaces for Rent. Where Happiness Finds You Discover an unparalleled lifestyle, the overwhelming sense of wellbeing and happiness, that splendid feeling of knowing that you are right where you are supposed to be with 42 Estates, a home crafted to evoke a life worth living.

