Left Menu

Dwarka 11 metro station connected with electric shuttle service

The Dwarka sector 11 metro station was on Tuesday connected with an AI-based electric shuttle system to offer last-mile connectivity to commuters.The MetroRide company said in a statement that it will provide electric vehicles to commuters at an affordable price on three routes from Dwarka sector 11 metro station, covering more than 60 stops.The three routes will run from the metro station to Apoorva Chowk, Rajapuri, and Dwarka sector 11 market, it said.We are glad that MetroRide started operations at Dwarka station.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 15:06 IST
Dwarka 11 metro station connected with electric shuttle service
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Dwarka sector 11 metro station was on Tuesday connected with an AI-based electric shuttle system to offer last-mile connectivity to commuters.

The MetroRide company said in a statement that it will provide electric vehicles to commuters at an affordable price on three routes from Dwarka sector 11 metro station, covering more than 60 stops.

The three routes will run from the metro station to Apoorva Chowk, Rajapuri, and Dwarka sector 11 market, it said.

''We are glad that MetroRide started operations at Dwarka station. This 100 per cent electric-green initiative will be great for our local community. We are very excited about this launch,'' said MLA Gulab Singh.

MetroRide is an AI-driven mobility platform that offers first and last-mile connectivity to high-frequency destinations.

Commuters can hire electric vehicles through MetroRide''s mobile application.

''We are dedicated to resolving the problem of first- and last-mile connection in our urban areas. Our promise to customers is affordable pricing, the highest level of security, and the shortest possible wait time. Our average wait time is now under two minutes, and we are always working to improve it,'' Girish Nagpal, CEO, and Co-Founder, MetroRide said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021