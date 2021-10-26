Dwarka 11 metro station connected with electric shuttle service

The Dwarka sector 11 metro station was on Tuesday connected with an AI-based electric shuttle system to offer last-mile connectivity to commuters.

The MetroRide company said in a statement that it will provide electric vehicles to commuters at an affordable price on three routes from Dwarka sector 11 metro station, covering more than 60 stops.

The three routes will run from the metro station to Apoorva Chowk, Rajapuri, and Dwarka sector 11 market, it said.

''We are glad that MetroRide started operations at Dwarka station. This 100 per cent electric-green initiative will be great for our local community. We are very excited about this launch,'' said MLA Gulab Singh.

MetroRide is an AI-driven mobility platform that offers first and last-mile connectivity to high-frequency destinations.

Commuters can hire electric vehicles through MetroRide''s mobile application.

''We are dedicated to resolving the problem of first- and last-mile connection in our urban areas. Our promise to customers is affordable pricing, the highest level of security, and the shortest possible wait time. Our average wait time is now under two minutes, and we are always working to improve it,'' Girish Nagpal, CEO, and Co-Founder, MetroRide said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)