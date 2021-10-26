Left Menu

ADB to provide USD 4.5 mn PRF loan to support urban mobility in Aizawl

Urban mobility in Aizawl is severely constrained due to rapid and unplanned urbanisation, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The Indian government and the Asian Development Bank on Tuesday signed a USD 4.5 million project readiness financing (PRF) loan agreement to support urban mobility in Aizawl, Mizoram.

The ensuing project, being developed through the PRF, seeks to resolve the city's transport problems by adopting sustainable urban mobility solutions. Urban mobility in Aizawl is severely constrained due to rapid and unplanned urbanization, the finance ministry said in a statement. This results in traffic congestion and adversely impacts road safety, efficiency in the movement of people and goods, and environmental sustainability.

Rajat Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, signed for the Government of India the PRF for the proposed Aizawl Sustainable Urban Transport Project, while Takeo Konishi, Country Director of ADB's India Resident Mission signed for ADB.

Mishra said that the PRF supports the development of long-term solutions to improve urban mobility in Aizawl by identifying high-priority urban transport investments for the ensuing project and enhancing its readiness by supporting due diligence and other preparatory activities.

''The PRF will develop a Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Aizawl that outlines the urban transport development strategy and build synergies with urban development planning initiatives in the state, and promote climate and disaster resilience, and gender inclusiveness in its interventions,'' said Konishi.

The PRF will conduct feasibility studies for prioritized projects identified in the CMP, and prepare detailed project reports and detailed designs for the ensuing project. It will help develop the institutional capacity of the state's Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Department in pre-implementation and project preparation activities, the ministry said.

