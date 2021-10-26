CISF nabs man with Rs 58 lakh in cash at Delhi Metro station, IT dept seizes the money

A 36-year-old man was recently apprehended by CISF officials at a Delhi Metro station here for carrying Rs 58 lakh cash in an alleged unauthorised manner, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the Lal Quila station on October 23 and the cash was recovered from the bag of a person identified as Raju Ranjan, a local who works in a plastic factory.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detained the man and the cash and informed the Income Tax Department officials about the incident.

Tax officials, the CISF officer said, questioned the man before calling plastic business owner Ashok Bansal who resides in Chandigarh.

The owner ''failed'' to give a satisfactory reply for transporting the cash through his worker and hence the money was seized by the department on Monday, the officer said.

The tax department is investigating the case, he said.

The CISF provides a counter-terrorist cover to the Delhi Metro network that has over 155 stations in the national capital region.

