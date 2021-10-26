Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 19:37 IST
Maximum temperature settles at 25.8 deg C in Delhi
Representative image
The mercury in the national capital settled at 28.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, officials said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 53 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The mercury rose by a few notches in the national capital on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 19.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The minimum temperature on Monday had settled at 16.4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday stood at 25.8 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

On Tuesday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi, was recorded in the 'moderate' category, data from Central Pollution Control Board showed. It remained in the 'moderate' category around 7 pm as well, according to the data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The weatherman has forecast southerly wind later in the day.

